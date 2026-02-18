Headlines, February 18

More on West Portal Killer Likely Seeing No Jail Time ( SFChron

More on Award for City of Alameda ( EastBayTimes

Powell-Mason Cable Car Service Down Tuesday ( SFGate

North Bay Billionaire Obsessed with Killing SMART Train ( PressDemocrat

Marin Transit Agency Discusses Role of AVs ( MarinIJ

Waymo Denies Using Remote Drivers ( theVerge

Lombard Street Tesla Lot ( SFGate

Environmental Groups Sue EPA ( MarinIJ

East Bay Protest Party on an Overpass ( SFStandard

More on Dueling Lawsuits Against Housing Plan ( SFStandard

Another Mid-Market Vacancy ( SFChron

Letters: The Lack of Punishment in West Portal Killing is Outrageous ( SFChron

