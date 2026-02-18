Headlines, February 18

- More on West Portal Killer Likely Seeing No Jail Time (SFChron)
- More on Award for City of Alameda (EastBayTimes)
- Powell-Mason Cable Car Service Down Tuesday (SFGate)
- North Bay Billionaire Obsessed with Killing SMART Train (PressDemocrat)
- Marin Transit Agency Discusses Role of AVs (MarinIJ)
- Waymo Denies Using Remote Drivers (theVerge)
- Lombard Street Tesla Lot (SFGate)
- Environmental Groups Sue EPA (MarinIJ)
- East Bay Protest Party on an Overpass (SFStandard)
- More on Dueling Lawsuits Against Housing Plan (SFStandard)
- Another Mid-Market Vacancy (SFChron)
- Letters: The Lack of Punishment in West Portal Killing is Outrageous (SFChron)
