Headlines

Headlines, February 18

8:33 AM PST on February 18, 2026

  • More on West Portal Killer Likely Seeing No Jail Time (SFChron)
  • More on Award for City of Alameda (EastBayTimes)
  • Powell-Mason Cable Car Service Down Tuesday (SFGate)
  • North Bay Billionaire Obsessed with Killing SMART Train (PressDemocrat)
  • Marin Transit Agency Discusses Role of AVs (MarinIJ)
  • Waymo Denies Using Remote Drivers (theVerge)
  • Lombard Street Tesla Lot (SFGate)
  • Environmental Groups Sue EPA (MarinIJ)
  • East Bay Protest Party on an Overpass (SFStandard)
  • More on Dueling Lawsuits Against Housing Plan (SFStandard)
  • Another Mid-Market Vacancy (SFChron)
  • Letters: The Lack of Punishment in West Portal Killing is Outrageous (SFChron)

