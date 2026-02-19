Headlines, February 19

- The Bay Area's Lost Streetcar System (KQED)
- Could BART Close the Blue Line? (theIndependent)
- BART Extension Lawsuit (EastBayTimes)
- BART Delayed by Medical Emergency at Civic Center (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- California HSR Chief Takes Leave (SFGate, ABC7)
- LA-Vegas Bullet Train Delays (Hoodline)
- Bayview Bike Ride to Commemorate Black History Month (SFExaminer)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Driver Kills Woman in Downtown Sonoma (SFChron)
- Oakland Mayor's Car is Stolen (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Can Theaters Restore Mid-Market? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Is Pounding BART Doomsday Scenarios the Best Way to Grow Support? (SMDailyJournal)
