today's headlines

Headlines, March 2

8:05 AM PST on March 2, 2026

  • BART's Fare Gates Make New Sounds (SFChron)
  • Millbrae Requests BART Station Remain Open Under Doomsday Scenarios (SMDailyJournal)
  • Bayview Black History Bike Ride (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Kills Child in Mission Rock (SFGate, ABC7, KTVU)
  • Gilroy Police Wrap up Investigation into Driver who Killed Two Pedestrians (MercNews)
  • San Mateo Swimming Pool Came out of Nowhere (Hoodline)
  • Waymo and the Storms (KTVU)
  • Waymo's Next Generation Cars (SFStandard)
  • More on the Other Kind of Traffic Camera (KTVU)
  • AI Data Centers and Global Warming (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Fund BART; Stop Calling it a 'Bailout' (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

traffic violence

Driver Kills Two-Year Old Child in Mission Rock

SFMTA responds by repainting crosswalks. But once again things are following a familiar script

March 2, 2026
Events

This Week: BART to SF State Bike Ride, Muni for All, Light up the Night

March 2, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Sunbelt Cities Rank Last in National Street Safety Index

March 1, 2026
Daylighting

One Man’s War on Scofflaw Parking Around Precita Park

A resident near Precita Park documents yet more evidence that paint alone doesn't cut it when it comes to daylighting

February 27, 2026
newsletter

Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Pilot Extended

You can't argue with success

February 27, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Op/Ed: The Cameras We Fear and the Speed We Ignore

February 27, 2026
