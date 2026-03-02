Headlines, March 2

- BART's Fare Gates Make New Sounds (SFChron)
- Millbrae Requests BART Station Remain Open Under Doomsday Scenarios (SMDailyJournal)
- Bayview Black History Bike Ride (MissionLocal)
- Driver Kills Child in Mission Rock (SFGate, ABC7, KTVU)
- Gilroy Police Wrap up Investigation into Driver who Killed Two Pedestrians (MercNews)
- San Mateo Swimming Pool Came out of Nowhere (Hoodline)
- Waymo and the Storms (KTVU)
- Waymo's Next Generation Cars (SFStandard)
- More on the Other Kind of Traffic Camera (KTVU)
- AI Data Centers and Global Warming (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Fund BART; Stop Calling it a 'Bailout' (SFChron)
