Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Events

This Week: BART to SF State Bike Ride, Muni for All, Light up the Night

8:12 AM PST on March 2, 2026

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Commuter Bike Ride Daly City BART to SF State. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and the SFSU Climate HQ for a ride starting at Daly City BART and ending at campus. This is a great opportunity to get comfortable with biking in SF, learn about safe bike routes in the area, and meet other students who bike. Tuesday, March 3, 8:45-10:45 a.m. Daly City BART, 500 John Daly Blvd., Daly City. RSVP required.
  • Tuesday Muni for All - Kickoff. The 'Stronger Muni for All' measure will prevent catastrophic Muni service cuts, reduce traffic congestion, and help secure the city’s economic recovery while investing in a safer, more reliable, and more affordable transit system for San Francisco. Join this kickoff event. Tuesday, March 3, 12-12:30 p.m. Mission Dolores Park, Dolores St &, 19th Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bikes, Burgers, and Brews. This is a "Grown Folx" organized ride in the East Bay. Tuesday, March 3, Meet: 5:45 p.m. Roll Out: 6 p.m. Ends around 9:45. Starts and ends at El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
  • Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for its light distribution campaign. Thursday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park, 240 John F Kennedy Drive, S.F. RSVP required.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens' Advisory Council (CAC) Regular Meeting. The CAC is a 15-member advisory body. Each member is appointed either by the Mayor or the Board of Supervisors to advise to SFMTA. Thursday, March 5, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room (7080), 7th floor, One South Van Ness, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, March 6, 8-9 a.m. Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia St, S.F.
  • Saturday Hayward Rides: Free Bike Repair. Hit the bike repair tent at the Hayward farmer's market for simple repairs and checks. Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hayward Farmers Market, Watkins St between B Street and C Street, Hayward.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

traffic violence

Driver Kills Two-Year Old Child in Mission Rock

SFMTA responds by repainting crosswalks. But once again things are following a familiar script

March 2, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, March 2

March 2, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Sunbelt Cities Rank Last in National Street Safety Index

March 1, 2026
Daylighting

One Man’s War on Scofflaw Parking Around Precita Park

A resident near Precita Park documents yet more evidence that paint alone doesn't cut it when it comes to daylighting

February 27, 2026
newsletter

Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Pilot Extended

You can't argue with success

February 27, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Op/Ed: The Cameras We Fear and the Speed We Ignore

February 27, 2026
See all posts