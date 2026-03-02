This Week: BART to SF State Bike Ride, Muni for All, Light up the Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Commuter Bike Ride Daly City BART to SF State. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and the SFSU Climate HQ for a ride starting at Daly City BART and ending at campus. This is a great opportunity to get comfortable with biking in SF, learn about safe bike routes in the area, and meet other students who bike. Tuesday, March 3, 8:45-10:45 a.m. Daly City BART, 500 John Daly Blvd., Daly City. RSVP required.
- Tuesday Muni for All - Kickoff. The 'Stronger Muni for All' measure will prevent catastrophic Muni service cuts, reduce traffic congestion, and help secure the city’s economic recovery while investing in a safer, more reliable, and more affordable transit system for San Francisco. Join this kickoff event. Tuesday, March 3, 12-12:30 p.m. Mission Dolores Park, Dolores St &, 19th Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Bikes, Burgers, and Brews. This is a "Grown Folx" organized ride in the East Bay. Tuesday, March 3, Meet: 5:45 p.m. Roll Out: 6 p.m. Ends around 9:45. Starts and ends at El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for its light distribution campaign. Thursday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. Peacock Meadow in Golden Gate Park, 240 John F Kennedy Drive, S.F. RSVP required.
- Thursday SFMTA Citizens' Advisory Council (CAC) Regular Meeting. The CAC is a 15-member advisory body. Each member is appointed either by the Mayor or the Board of Supervisors to advise to SFMTA. Thursday, March 5, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room (7080), 7th floor, One South Van Ness, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, March 6, 8-9 a.m. Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia St, S.F.
- Saturday Hayward Rides: Free Bike Repair. Hit the bike repair tent at the Hayward farmer's market for simple repairs and checks. Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hayward Farmers Market, Watkins St between B Street and C Street, Hayward.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.