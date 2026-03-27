Headlines, March 27

- The Lack of Cycling Infrastructure in the Inner Sunset (MissionLocal)
- Fewer Crashes on Berkeley Streets and Sidewalks (Berkeleyside)
- SMART to Continue Free Rides Program (MarinIJ)
- More on State Rail & Road Spending (ConstructionDive)
- AC Transit Unions in Healthcare Battle (Oaklandside)
- District 4 Candidates Discuss Measure Signature Threshold (MissionLocal)
- Driver Hits Pedestrian in Uptown Oakland (SFChron)
- Parents of E-Moto Rider Charged with Child Abuse (SFChron)
- Robots Charging Electric Cars? (SFChron)
- Will AI Really 'Save' S.F. Economy? (SFChron)
- Plan Bay Area Preps for Sea-Level Rise (Planetizen)
- Commentary: AI Damages the Environment (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?