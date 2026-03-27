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today's headlines

Headlines, March 27

8:51 AM PDT on March 27, 2026

  • The Lack of Cycling Infrastructure in the Inner Sunset (MissionLocal)
  • Fewer Crashes on Berkeley Streets and Sidewalks (Berkeleyside)
  • SMART to Continue Free Rides Program (MarinIJ)
  • More on State Rail & Road Spending (ConstructionDive)
  • AC Transit Unions in Healthcare Battle (Oaklandside)
  • District 4 Candidates Discuss Measure Signature Threshold (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Hits Pedestrian in Uptown Oakland (SFChron)
  • Parents of E-Moto Rider Charged with Child Abuse (SFChron)
  • Robots Charging Electric Cars? (SFChron)
  • Will AI Really 'Save' S.F. Economy? (SFChron)
  • Plan Bay Area Preps for Sea-Level Rise (Planetizen)
  • Commentary: AI Damages the Environment (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

Headlines, March 26

March 26, 2026
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