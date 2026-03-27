Headlines, March 27

The Lack of Cycling Infrastructure in the Inner Sunset ( MissionLocal

Fewer Crashes on Berkeley Streets and Sidewalks ( Berkeleyside

SMART to Continue Free Rides Program ( MarinIJ

More on State Rail & Road Spending ( ConstructionDive

AC Transit Unions in Healthcare Battle ( Oaklandside

District 4 Candidates Discuss Measure Signature Threshold ( MissionLocal

Driver Hits Pedestrian in Uptown Oakland ( SFChron

Parents of E-Moto Rider Charged with Child Abuse ( SFChron

Robots Charging Electric Cars? ( SFChron

Will AI Really 'Save' S.F. Economy? ( SFChron

Plan Bay Area Preps for Sea-Level Rise ( Planetizen

Commentary: AI Damages the Environment ( SFChron

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