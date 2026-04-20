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today's headlines

Headlines, April 20

8:47 AM PDT on April 20, 2026
Headlines, April 20
  • I-880 Stretch Has Worst Traffic, Transit Alternatives Lacking (SFChron)
  • Profile of SoMa Pedestrian Killed by a Driver (SFStandard)
  • Bond Funds for Repaving, Other Things (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Candidates Discuss Bus Stop Trash Cans and Other Issues in the Sunset (MissionLocal)
  • Gaps in the Bay Trail (SecretSF)
  • Race to Build S.F.’s Next Tower (SFChron)
  • Is Trump Blowing up the Presidio? (SFStandard)
  • New Jersey Transit to Gouge Soccer Fans (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: On Revamping S.F. Park (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Reduce Diesel Emissions (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F.’s Family Housing Doesn’t Have to be Ugly (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Dangerous Drivers are Source of the Carnage, Not Waymos, Not Cyclists (SFChron)

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