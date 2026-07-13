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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 13

8:04 AM PDT on July 13, 2026
Headlines, July 13
  • Turning Sunset Dunes into a Highway Could Cost $14 Million (MissionLocal, KQED)
  • Completion of Excelsior Improvement Project (SFGate)
  • The Ferry Building’s Birthday Party (SFChron)
  • New Generation Using SMART Train (MarinIJ)
  • Cable Car Lines Were Down on Sunday (SFChron)
  • Update on S.F.’s Efforts to Convert Offices to Housing (SFChron)
  • Oakland City Leaders to Vote on Coliseum Complex Sale (KRON4)
  • S.F. Embraces Skateboarding, Mostly (SFStandard)
  • Restoration of Mission District Murals (MissionLocal)
  • Pole Polls in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Driver Won’t Take Muni, Mad About Cost of Car Storage (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Developing Around Transit is Key to Solving Traffic (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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