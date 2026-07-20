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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 20

8:08 AM PDT on July 20, 2026
Headlines, July 20
  • Do New Fare Gates Make BART Safer? (SFChron)
  • Bus Shuttle Replaces T Third Light Rail (SFGate)
  • A Look at Ashby BART Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • NIMBY Fight Over Housing Next to Rockridge BART (SFChron)
  • More on SMART to Geyserville (MarinIJ)
  • San Rafael Proposes Lowering Speed Limits (MarinIJ)
  • More on S.F. Seeking Robotaxi Rules after July 4 Meltdown (ABC7)
  • How Much Gas Prices have Gone Up (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Scooter on the Sidewalk Once (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate)
  • The House Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
  • Drivers that Speed and Endanger Public Don’t Even Save Time (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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