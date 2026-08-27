Call to Action: Urge Your Lawmakers to Fund Transit… Again
A group of indefatigable advocates have set up an action page so you can help keep funding for transit and housing out of the hands of big oil
By Roger Rudick
3:50 PM PDT on August 27, 2026
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