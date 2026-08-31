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This Week: Transit Month, Heather Farm, SFMTA Advisory Council

8:28 AM PDT on August 31, 2026
This Week: Transit Month, Heather Farm, SFMTA Advisory Council

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Transit Month Kickoff Rally. Speakers will talk about their hopes for the future of public transit. Tuesday, September 1, 10-11 a.m. San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Tuesday Bike Ride to Heather Farm. Join an easy evening ride from Civic Park to Heather Farm in Walnut Creek. It is a relaxed way to meet neighbors, share a picnic, and enjoy some playground and hangout time together. Tuesday, September 1, 5:15-8 p.m. Back field of Civic Park, 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek.
  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. The council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff. Thursday, September 3, 5:30 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, September 4, 8-9 a.m. Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia Street, S.F.
  • Saturday 16th Street Southern Pacific Rail Station Tour. Join the Oakland Heritage Alliance (OHA) for a public tour at the historic 16th St Southern Pacific Rail Station. Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 16th Street Station, Wood St, Oakland.
  • Saturday Dogon’ Bike Ride. Join for a bike ride with your dog followed by a day for the dogs at Sunset Dunes Park. There will be dog resources, including SFBike, activities, and test rides. Saturday, September 5, 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Bike ride begins in Golden Gate Park. Lindy Bridge, Golden Gate Park, 14 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr #2, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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