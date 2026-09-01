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today's headlines

Headlines, September 1

7:22 AM PDT on September 1, 2026
Headlines, September 1
  • If San Francisco is so Walkable, Why is Traffic so Bad? (SFChron)
  • Join BART Speed Run (SecretSF)
  • Cities Where Transit is Part of the Attraction (TravelNoire)
  • More on Prop. G’s Deceptive Campaign (MissionLocal)
  • Did a Waymo Nearly Run Over a Toddler? (SFChron)
  • Program for Curbside Electric Car Charging (KALW, Electrek)
  • Recovery Around Salesforce Park (SFStandard)
  • Did Non Profit Reduce Street Crime? (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Hayward (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: How to Build Transit Faster in the US (MassTransit)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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