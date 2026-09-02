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Headlines, September 2

6:39 AM PDT on September 2, 2026
Headlines, September 2
  • Charging Ports on New Muni Buses (SFChron)
  • Sunset Dunes as Proxy Battle for Congressional Race (MissionLocal)
  • Where do Candidates Wiener and Chan Stand on Ballot Measures? (MissionLocal)
  • Berkeley Renames a Street (Berkeleyside)
  • Novato Approves Contracts for Street Improvements (MarinIJ)
  • Richmond Police Arrest Suspected Deadly Hit-and-Run Driver (SFChron)
  • More on Waymo that Almost Hit Toddler (Hoodline)
  • Mayor Lurie Vowed to Add More Shelters, But… (SFStandard)
  • Berkeley Arguing with Homeless Over Which Sidewalks They can Camp on (SFStandard)
  • Neighbor Highlights Presidio History (SFExaminer)
  • Another Labor Day Travel Story that Ignores Trains (ABCNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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