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Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 14

The Chron Weighs in on the regional transit measure and more headlines from around the Greater Bay.
8:28 AM PDT on September 14, 2026
Headlines, September 14
  • Chron: Yes on Regional Transit Measure
  • Cities Scrambling to Follow SF on Safe Crossings (SF Chron)
  • Tree Replacement on the Embarcadero (SF Gate)
  • Waymo Oriented Housing? (Mission Local)
  • Great Highway Eroding in Ocean Beach, Master Plan Incomplete (The Frisc)
  • Police: Milpitas Woman Uses Car for Murder (Merc-News)
  • East Bay Driver Kills 2, Injures 2 More (SF Chron, East Bay Times)
  • More Vehicle Sweeps in Oakland Under New Rules (East Bay Times)
  • Plan to Turn SF Centre Into Basketball Arena? (SF Standard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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