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Events

This Week: Sunset Dunes, Biketopia, Ghosts of Transit Past

7:00 AM PDT on September 14, 2026
This Week: Sunset Dunes, Biketopia, Ghosts of Transit Past

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Save Sunset Dunes/No on G Volunteer Training. Learn how you can help save one of San Francisco’s greatest parks. Tuesday, September 15, 8-9 p.m. Register for link. And join the campaign.
  • Wednesday Federal Housing Roundtable. Join SPUR to hear about federal affordable housing policy. Wednesday, September 16, 10-11 a.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Biketopia. Money raised at Biketopia, Bike East Bay’s annual fundraiser, will power advocacy, education, community organizing, and engagement work. Wednesday, September 16, 5-8:30 p.m. Preservation Park, 1233 Preservation Park Way, Oakland.
  • Wednesday All Member Assembly. Join the San Francisco Transit Riders for their quarterly members-only meeting. They’ll be discussing local and regional transit news, organizational updates, and update on member-led projects. Wednesday, September 16, 5:30-7:30 pm. North Beach Branch Library, 850 Columbus Ave., S.F.
  • Saturday Ghosts of Transit Past Bicycle Tour. Take a social, historical and critical tour through the city’s transportation past and present. Saturday, September 19, 12-3 p.m. Starts at corner of Market Street and S. Van Ness, S.F. RSVP required shaping@foundsf.org.
  • Saturday-Sunday Muni Heritage Weekend. Enjoy free rides on rare historic vehicles and other fun activities. Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, Steuart and Mission, 77 Steuart Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Film Screening of The Street Project. Join Walk Oakland Bike Oakland for stories about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer. Sunday, September 20, 3-5 p.m. The New Parkway, 474 24th Street, Oakland.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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