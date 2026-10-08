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today's headlines

Headlines, October 8

8:22 AM PDT on October 8, 2026
Headlines, October 8
  • What Happens to Transit if Measure Fails? (SJSpotlight)
  • More Polling on Regional Transit Measure (SFGate)
  • Transit and the Standard Voter Guide (SFStandard)
  • More on Ferry Ridership (SFExaminer)
  • SamTrans Turns 50 (RWCPulse)
  • Chan vs. Wiener on Housing, Transit and Other Issues (ABCNews)
  • International Walk to School Day (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Hits Two Pedestrians in Berkeley (SFChron)
  • Uniqlo’s Return to Downtown as Signal (SFStandard)
  • Enter Your Address, See Your Voting Guide (MissionLocal)
  • Tides Could Threaten Transportation (SFChron)
  • Commentary: We Need Less ‘Democracy’ in San Francisco, Seriously (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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