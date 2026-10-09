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today's headlines

Headlines, October 9

7:53 AM PDT on October 9, 2026
Headlines, October 9
  • BART and A.I. (NBCBayArea)
  • People Like Ferries (BayLink)
  • Bus Boarding Islands on El Camino Real (Hoodline)
  • Feds and Tying Transit Funding to Birth Rates (ENR)
  • Working Group for E-Scooters, E-Motos (VoiceofSF)
  • More on Hit-&-Run Driver Who Injured Two Pedestrians in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Imagining Golden Gate Fields Racetrack as Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Uniqlo’s Free Street Festival (SFChron)
  • Changing Stairway Rule Could Allow More Housing (SFChron)
  • Is Fleet Week Awesome or Annoying? (SFChron)
  • Shirtless Man Drives Muni Bus Through Oakland (SFChron, CalPost)
  • Commentary: Public Bank Could Help Fix Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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