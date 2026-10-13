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today's headlines

Headlines, October 13

8:23 AM PDT on October 13, 2026
Headlines, October 13
  • Bernal Heights as Microcosm of S.F.’s Traffic Violence Problem (SFChron)
  • AC Transit Boosts Pay (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More on S.F.’s Rents (SFGate)
  • AI Driving Leasing Activity (BizTimes)
  • District 10 Candidates Asked if They Support Upzoning on 3rd (MissionLocal)
  • Massive Apartment Tower Could Replace Car Wash on Mission Street (SFChron)
  • Apartment Project on Florida Street (SFExaminer)
  • 100,000 Speeders (EastBayTimes)
  • More Carnage (EastBayTimes)
  • Mural for Sausalito Stairs (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: S.F. Knows its Streets are Deadly. Why isn’t it Doing Anything? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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