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Events

This Week: Ballots & Brews, Islais Creek, East Bay Greenway

8:28 AM PDT on October 13, 2026
This Week: Ballots & Brews, Islais Creek, East Bay Greenway

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/Tonight! Ballots & Brews: San José. Join SPUR for an in-depth discussion of the state measures on the ballot. Tuesday, October 13, 6-7:30 p.m. CreaTV, 38 S Second St, San José.
  • Wednesday East Bay Greenway Protected Bikeway on San Leandro Blvd. Join Bike East Bay for a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction. Wednesday, October 14, 1 p.m. Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro, 2200 San Leandro Blvd., San Leandro.
  • Wednesday D10 Islais Creek Bridge Meeting. The Better and Safer Streets Collaborative is hosting a District 10 community meeting to discuss the bridge closure and its transportation impacts. Wednesday, October 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Bayview Hunter’s Point YMCA, 1601 Lane Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Geary Community Advisory Committee. Input received informs project decisions and is shared with decision-makers. Wednesday, October 14, 6-8 p.m. Login into Teams Link.
  • Saturday Door knock with SFBike to Save Transit. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and help make sure our regional transit system survives and thrives. Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 22nd St & De Haro Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Adult Learn-to-Ride. Instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arguello Extension Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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