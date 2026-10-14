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today's headlines

Headlines, October 14

8:37 AM PDT on October 14, 2026
Headlines, October 14
  • The Measure that Could Make or Break Transit (Politico)
  • BART Ridership Surges (ABC7)
  • AC Transit Board Races (Oaklandside)
  • More BART Woes (EastBayTimes)
  • How San Francisco’s Skyline Could Change if ‘Family Zoning’ is Realized (SFChron)
  • Police Make Arrest in Connection with Berkeley Hit and Run (SFChron, Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • No Mental Health Diversion for Driver Accused of Killing Oakland Teacher (Oaklandside)
  • Bar Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn’t Wearing Hi-Vis (MissionLocal)
  • More on Shirtless Guy Driving Muni Bus Around Oakland (SFStandard)
  • Uniqlo Offers Muni Merch (SFExaminer)
  • Giant Embarcadero Statue Coming Down (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support the Muni Measure (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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