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today's headlines

Headlines, October 30

8:17 AM PDT on October 30, 2026
Headlines, October 30
  • More on HSR CEO Resignation (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on HSR Train Orders (MassTransit)
  • Challenges with Electric Ferries (NYTimes)
  • AI Helps Keep Scooters off Sidewalk (KRON4)
  • Robots Map South SF Sidewalks for ADA Review (DailyJournal)
  • More on Marina District Safeway Development (SFChron)
  • More on Flooding in Coastal California (Guardian)
  • Ocean Beach Could Flood this Winter (SFChron)
  • Berkeley’s Infrastructure Bond (Berkeleyside)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian Near El Sobrante (SFChron)
  • Why is a Street Legal Car Able to go 150 mph? (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Embarcadero Pavilion Renderings are Lame (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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