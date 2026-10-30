Headlines, October 30
By Roger Rudick
8:17 AM PDT on October 30, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Weekend Roundup: BART Ridership Still Going Up, More Speed Cameras Needed…
...and tides take out Woodstock
October 30, 2026
Friday Video: The Three Ingredients to a Great Trick-or-Treating Neighborhood
...and how your neighborhood can use good planning and community engagement to get more walkable long past spooky season.
October 29, 2026
Video: Hey Muni, Why No Crossing Gates?
It's the perennial question: in a supposedly "transit first" city, why does SFMTA still make rail vehicles full of people subservient to cars?
October 29, 2026
Choudri Announces Resignation at California High-Speed Rail Authority
Streetsblog offers a timeline of Choudri's mostly-positive but uneven tenure
October 29, 2026
Headlines, October 29
October 29, 2026