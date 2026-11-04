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Headlines, November 4

7:40 AM PST on November 4, 2026
Headlines, November 4
Advocates rally for Muni funding last December. The hard work paid off. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

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Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

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