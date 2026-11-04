Headlines, November 4
By Roger Rudick
7:40 AM PST on November 4, 2026
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Transit Saved and Sunset Dunes Forever!
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To The Polls
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Headlines, November 3
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The Races Transportation Reformers Are Watching This Midterms
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Streetsblog San Francisco’s Last-Minute Urbanist Voter Guide
Haven't made up your mind? Here's a by-no-means-complete list of articles, endorsements, and comments on the ballot
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