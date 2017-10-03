Should San Francisco Regulate Chariot?

There's a Need to Regulate TNCs...but is Chariot Really the Problem?

Chariot's jitney service has come under scrutiny from the SFMTA Board. Photo: Chariot
Last week, members of the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee were “shocked” to hear that a hugely disproportionate number of traffic violations in downtown San Francisco are committed by Transportation Network Companies (TNC), mainly, Uber and Lyft. The rub is that Uber and Lyft, since the cars are owned by private citizens, are regulated by the state–beyond San Francisco’s jurisdiction. The city can issue them traffic tickets, but that’s it.

But the city can regulate jitneys–small buses or vans, running on fixed routes, picking up passengers. This afternoon, the SFMTA board of directors was supposed to hear a staff report and plan, available online, for regulating jitneys. But the item was pulled near the start of the meeting (apparently because staff wanted to work on it more).

Regulating jitneys actually means regulating Chariot, the only company currently operating them in San Francisco. It’s an app-based jitney service, owned by Ford Smart Mobility, that uses Ford Transit Shuttle vehicles, seen in the lead photo. Techcrunch did a great breakdown on Chariot’s history, goals and operations.

Jitneys, meanwhile, have been around for a long time. From the background section of the SFMTA report:

They first appeared during World War I, when car owners across the country began travelling along streetcar routes and taking passengers for a fare. Most cities in the country banned these services, known as “jitneys,” after heavy lobbying from the streetcar companies, but in San Francisco they were allowed to continue operating along certain routes.

It took a long time, but the city ultimately ‘regulated’ this historic jitneys out of existence by refusing to issue new operator permits. The last jitney, which shuttled between the Caltrain station and Market Street, finally went away in 2016.

Chariot service map. Image: Chariot
In pursuit of a new permitting and regulation regime for modern jitneys, San Francisco has been holding negotiations with Chariot, conducting public outreach, and checking in with the SFMTA Citizens Advisory Council for a while now, as reported in the SF Examiner. The resulting staff report specifies a permitting program with fees, as laid out in the charts below:

SFMTA's proposed permitting requirements. Image: SFMTA
From the SFMTA staff report
The report cites San Francisco’s ‘Transit First’ policy as justification for the permit plan. Meanwhile, as Streetsblog has pointed out before, the M-Oceanview line waits for privately owned automobiles to turn left into the Stonestown Mall before it can proceed into its station. There are similar examples throughout the system where transit is definitely not first, and it’s a big part of why Muni trains and buses can be so maddeningly slow and unreliable. It seems ironic for SFMTA to use ‘Transit First’ to justify regulating a privately run transit company, when it doesn’t apply that dictum to its own operations.

Maybe if it did, there wouldn’t be a market for Chariot in the first place.

View from inside an inbound M-Oceanview. If SF's 'Transit First' policy is behind the push to regulate Chariot, then why does SFMTA allow trains full of people to sit in a mixed-flow turning pocket waiting for cars to make a left into a mall? Photo: Streetsblog.
View from inside an inbound M-Oceanview. If SF's 'Transit First' policy is behind the push to regulate Chariot, then why does SFMTA allow trains full of people to sit in a mixed-flow turning pocket waiting for cars to make a left into a mall? Photo: Streetsblog.

 

  • mx

    Oh no! People are piling into vans to get to/from work. We’ve only been telling people to carpool and vanpool for decades, but if it’s going to be marginally popular, we’d better regulate it? 8 million cars double parking all over the city and bus service so mediocre that people will pay more to ride Chariot, foregoing transit-only lanes no less, but this is somehow the priority for regulation? SFMTA’s priorities are seriously out of whack.

  • Maurice

    I guess my problem is with Chariots use of Bus Only lanes and bus stops and other public infrastructure. I’m not sure how they are paying for access to these services, or how we’re regulating that their impact on congestion or slower busses is worth the trade off.

    So far, SFMTA seemingly has looked the other way and proposed grandfathering in existing Chariot routes in any regulation. Why no scrutiny, I wonder?

  • mx

    Chariot already isn’t supposed to be using bus only lanes. If they are, SFPD can stop them and give them a ticket like anybody else who isn’t where they’re supposed to be.

    I did always find it pathetic that the old Caltrain jitney had an illegal left turn off Market as part of its route though, and nobody ever seemed to care.

  • Ragazzu

    NOW you ask?

  • Ragazzu

    I disagree about our Muni being “mediocre.” It covers the entire city superbly and is cheap for everybody, cheaper for seniors and disabled. Private corporations should not get free perks at our expense—especially if they impede traffic flow.

