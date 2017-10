Today’s Headlines

Chop Shop Legislation Passes (SFWeekly, SFExaminer, Hoodline)

No Street Closure, No Poet’s Plaza (SFExaminer)

More on Jitneys (BayCityBeacon)

Supes Debate Sidewalk Delivery Robots (SFBay)

Possible Cuts to ‘Safe Routes to School’ Program (Hoodline)

Applying Supply and Demand to Parking Meters (SFChron)

Can Modular Construction Help Provide Housing? (SFChron)

More on Harvey Milk Light Installation (Hoodline, Curbed)

Don’t Hold the BART Doors (Curbed)

Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Hijack a Muni Bus (SFExaminer)

San Rafael Sidewalk Repair Plan (MarinIJ)

Do Driverless Cars Need a Personality? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA