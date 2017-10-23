Today’s Headlines

  • More on Chariot Shutdown (SFExaminer)
  • Climate Change and the North Bay Fires (Curbed)
  • Retro Streetlights on Van Ness (SFChron)
  • Getting Kids to School Without Cars (SFExaminer)
  • Drivers and Crosswalk Violations (EastBayTimes)
  • Union Wants Housing Construction Jobs Close to Home (SFChron)
  • Senior Housing on Laguna Breaks Ground (Hoodline)
  • McLaren Bike Park (Hoodline)
  • Trolley Dancers Around Muni (SFGate)
  • Octopuses on Civic Center Trees (SFChron)
  • They Enforce Parking Violations in San Francisco? (SFGate)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    If the IBEW wants to influence development in Oakland, they should open a hall in Oakland. It’s not Oakland’s problem that the IBEW hiring hall is in Dublin. The IBEW abandoned Oakland after the 1989 earthquake, believing that the suburbs were a better bet. If the union had repaired their hall at 1918 MLK in Oakland, they’d be sitting on prime real estate today. If I were the mayor, I would be reminding the union of that fact.

    That said, the Oak Knolls development that the union opposes is garbage and should be killed. A 200-acre development should have a minimum of ten thousand dwellings. 900 is ridiculous.