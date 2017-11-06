This Week: Oakland Shared Mobility, 17th Street Hearing, Sloat/Skyline
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday New Ways to Get Around the East Bay. Oakland now boasts both one-way car-share and bike-share. How can we ensure that these new mobility options serve all residents? Hear a panel of experts discuss Oakland’s new role as the centerpiece of shared mobility in the Bay Area. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board and the 17th Street Bicycle Safety Project Hearing. Have you ever had difficulty navigating the historic rails on 17th Street between Church and Sanchez? The city went through a public planning process over the last year to explore safety improvements there. The final design for a protected bike lane is now ready for approval before the SF Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Board. If you bike here regularly and want a better way to navigate the rails, come speak up for protected bike lanes. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., City Hall, Room 400, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl., S.F.
- Tuesday Sloat/Skyline Neighborhood Coffee Hour. The SFMTA and San Francisco Public Works are evaluating options to make the intersection of Sloat Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. They want your feedback on ways to redesign the intersection. Join them for an informal discussion about the intersection and Q&A session for local residents and business owners. This is a drop-in event, so stop by anytime. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m. Java Beach Café, 2650 Sloat Blvd., SF.
- Wednesday A Vision Plan for the Capitol Corridor. What would it take for rail service to connect Sacramento and Oakland in an hour and Oakland to San Jose in 30 minutes? The recently released Capitol Corridor Vision Plan lays out the framework for an electrified modern railroad, built to international standards, and capable of reaching up to 150 miles per hour. Come learn how the plan will shape the future of travel across Northern California. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday The Future of the Curb. With the rise of ride hailing, micro-transit, and private shuttles, the curb is now a highly desirable piece of real estate. How can the curb work for multiple users while simultaneously achieving efficiency and safety? Come explore the future of the curb with SPUR. Thursday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bike East Bay’s Winter Party and Fundraiser. Biketopia is Bike East Bay’s annual member party and fundraiser. Enjoy good eats, tasty brews, and a silent auction with 100+ items donated by bike-friendly businesses. Thursday, Nov. 9, 6:30-10 p.m., The Impact Hub, 2323 Broadway, Oakland. Tickets are $40 advance/$45 at the door (includes Bike East Bay membership). Members get in for $15 advance/$20 at the door.
- Saturday Exploring the Heart of the Excelsior with Walk San Francisco. Join veteran walk leader Eric Chase, special guest Jon Winston of the Balboa Reservoir Community Advisory Committee (CAC) and Walk SF neighborhood organizer Natasha Opfell for November’s walk to explore less familiar, tourist-free areas of the city in the neighborhoods of the Excelsior District—Balboa Park, Mission Terrace, and Crocker-Amazon. Saturday, Nov. 11, 10-12:30 p.m., Unity Plaza, 1002-1040 Ocean Ave, S.F. RSVP Required.
