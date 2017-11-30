Today’s Headlines

Ground Breaking on 2nd Street Redesign (SFBay)

City Set to Charge Market Rates for Car Storage (SFChron)

More on Plans for Downtown Nordstrom’s Parking Lot (Hoodline)

Infill Plans for South Van Ness (Socketsite)

Tour of Balboa Reservoir Development Site (Hoodline)

Supes Rescue Rich Neighborhood (Curbed, SFWeekly, Hoodline)

Harbor Bay Ferry Ridership (EastBayTimes)

Pedestrian Killed in Richmond Crosswalk (EastBayTimes)

SF’s Biggest Mistakes (Curbed)

Huge New Park in San Mateo County (EastBayTimes)

Best Holiday Lights (Curbed)

Great Bike Rides to Drive Your Car to (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA