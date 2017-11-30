Today’s Headlines
- Ground Breaking on 2nd Street Redesign (SFBay)
- City Set to Charge Market Rates for Car Storage (SFChron)
- More on Plans for Downtown Nordstrom’s Parking Lot (Hoodline)
- Infill Plans for South Van Ness (Socketsite)
- Tour of Balboa Reservoir Development Site (Hoodline)
- Supes Rescue Rich Neighborhood (Curbed, SFWeekly, Hoodline)
- Harbor Bay Ferry Ridership (EastBayTimes)
- Pedestrian Killed in Richmond Crosswalk (EastBayTimes)
- SF’s Biggest Mistakes (Curbed)
- Huge New Park in San Mateo County (EastBayTimes)
- Best Holiday Lights (Curbed)
- Great Bike Rides to Drive Your Car to (SFChron)
