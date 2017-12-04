This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Taraval Boarding Islands, Bike East Bay Member Meeting
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! People Protected Bike Lane Protest. Upper Market. Tired of cars and trucks parking and driving on bike lanes with impunity? Then come join a protest tonight at Market and Octavia. This People Protected Bike Lane protest will be joined by State Senator Scott Wiener and District Eight Supervisor Jeff Sheehy. The organizers will provide yellow t-shirts and glow sticks to participants. Monday/tonight! Dec. 4, 5-6.30 p.m., Market and Octavia, S.F. Please add your email if you intend to participate.
- Monday/tonight! Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! Dec. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Speak up for Boarding Islands on Taraval. In the past five years, 22 people have been hit while getting on or off at L-Taraval stops where they were forced to step directly into or from traffic. Help ensure that the SFMTA fulfills its commitment to install all 16 concrete boarding islands needed along the L-Taraval route to provide safe zones for riders; speak up to make Taraval safe at the SFMTA Board. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m., SFMTA Board of Directors Meeting, City Hall, Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Member Meeting. Join your fellow Bike East Bay members at Sports Basement in Berkeley for pizza, drinks, and 20 percent off your purchases. Vote in your 2018 board of directors and get inspired with a screening of Velo Visionaries, a short film series about bicycle culture’s great thinkers, followed by a Q&A with director Kristin Tieche. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 6:30-8 p.m., 2727 Milvia Street, Sports Basement, Berkeley.
- Wednesday Modular Construction. Modular construction has captured the interest of developers, investors and residents in search of a more effective, potentially less-expensive, way to build housing. Join SPUR as they visit a brand new modular housing project in San Jose for an up-close look at how these units, which are constructed off-site before being trucked to San Jose, are set in place and locked together. Co-presented by First Community Housing. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m., San Jose. Location details will be sent out in advance of this event. Email infosj@spur.org or call 408-638-0083.
- Wednesday Light up the Night. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s Light up the Night is an annual bike-light distribution campaign done in conjunction with Bay Area Bicycle Law. Volunteers install hundreds of white front lights and red back lights on bicycles for people riding in the dark. To make sure that the bicycle lights go to those who need them the most, they keep the distribution locations a secret. Volunteers need to sign up here and then they’ll be told where to go. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m., S.F.
- Thursday Woonerven/Walk SF Holiday Party. Join Walk SF to clink glasses, savor some delicious hors d’oeuvres, and enjoy the company of guests who share passion to create safe streets and a more walkable city. Plus, join Walk SF staff and board to welcome the new executive director, Jodie Medeiros. Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m., SPUR, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Traffic Skills 101. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join the SF Bike Coalition for a two-hour course covering all you need to know for biking in SF and the Bay Area. This is the perfect class for anyone already riding to hone their skills, or people interested in riding but intimidated by urban traffic. Saturday, Dec. 9, 11-1 p.m., Golden Gate Valley Public Library, 1801 Green St., S.F.
