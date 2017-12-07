Today’s Headlines

  • Proposal to Split Muni from SFMTA (SFExaminer)
  • Muni May Cut Late Night Cable Car Service (SFExaminer)
  • More on BART’s New Cars (Curbed)
  • Two Tunnels or One for BART to San Jose? (EastBayTimes)
  • Feinstein Renews Calls for Induced Demand/Second Bay Bridge (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Sidewalk Robot Ban (SFChron, Curbed)
  • More on New Urban Design Guidelines (Curbed)
  • More on Demand Based Parking Rates (Hoodline)
  • Proposal to Ban Gasoline Cars (Patch)
  • 3rd Street Bridge Closure (Curbed)
  • Lake Merritt Baseball Stadium Plans Strike Out (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Laney College Site was Unrealistic (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA