Today’s Headlines

Proposal to Split Muni from SFMTA (SFExaminer)

Muni May Cut Late Night Cable Car Service (SFExaminer)

More on BART’s New Cars (Curbed)

Two Tunnels or One for BART to San Jose? (EastBayTimes)

Feinstein Renews Calls for Induced Demand/Second Bay Bridge (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Sidewalk Robot Ban (SFChron, Curbed)

More on New Urban Design Guidelines (Curbed)

More on Demand Based Parking Rates (Hoodline)

Proposal to Ban Gasoline Cars (Patch)

3rd Street Bridge Closure (Curbed)

Lake Merritt Baseball Stadium Plans Strike Out (SFChron, Hoodline)

Commentary: Laney College Site was Unrealistic (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA