Today’s Headlines
- Proposal to Split Muni from SFMTA (SFExaminer)
- Muni May Cut Late Night Cable Car Service (SFExaminer)
- More on BART’s New Cars (Curbed)
- Two Tunnels or One for BART to San Jose? (EastBayTimes)
- Feinstein Renews Calls for Induced Demand/Second Bay Bridge (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- More on Sidewalk Robot Ban (SFChron, Curbed)
- More on New Urban Design Guidelines (Curbed)
- More on Demand Based Parking Rates (Hoodline)
- Proposal to Ban Gasoline Cars (Patch)
- 3rd Street Bridge Closure (Curbed)
- Lake Merritt Baseball Stadium Plans Strike Out (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Commentary: Laney College Site was Unrealistic (SFChron)
