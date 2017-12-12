Today’s Headlines

Mayor Lee Dead from Heart Attack (SFExaminer, SFGate, Kron4)

London Breed Becomes Acting Mayor (SFGate)

SFPD Increases Patrols After NY Subway Bombing (SFExaminer)

BART Police Also Increase Patrols (EastBayTimes)

More on Proposal to Split SFMTA/Muni (SFExaminer)

More on Increase in Bay Area Crashes (SFGate)

More on Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (Hoodline)

Motorist Nearly Hits Pedestrian, then Attacks and Robs her (Hoodline)

Suspect in BART Burglaries Arrested (SFBay)

Muni Rider Beaten and Robbed of Laptop (SFBay)

Person Killed on Caltrain Tracks in Gilroy (EastBayTimes)

Testing New Bus for AC Transit Transbay Lines (EastBayTimes)

Join us this Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.