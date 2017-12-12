Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor Lee Dead from Heart Attack (SFExaminer, SFGate, Kron4)
  • London Breed Becomes Acting Mayor (SFGate)
  • SFPD Increases Patrols After NY Subway Bombing (SFExaminer)
  • BART Police Also Increase Patrols (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Proposal to Split SFMTA/Muni (SFExaminer)
  • More on Increase in Bay Area Crashes (SFGate)
  • More on Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Nearly Hits Pedestrian, then Attacks and Robs her (Hoodline)
  • Suspect in BART Burglaries Arrested (SFBay)
  • Muni Rider Beaten and Robbed of Laptop (SFBay)
  • Person Killed on Caltrain Tracks in Gilroy (EastBayTimes)
  • Testing New Bus for AC Transit Transbay Lines (EastBayTimes)

