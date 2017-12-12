Today’s Headlines
- Mayor Lee Dead from Heart Attack (SFExaminer, SFGate, Kron4)
- London Breed Becomes Acting Mayor (SFGate)
- SFPD Increases Patrols After NY Subway Bombing (SFExaminer)
- BART Police Also Increase Patrols (EastBayTimes)
- More on Proposal to Split SFMTA/Muni (SFExaminer)
- More on Increase in Bay Area Crashes (SFGate)
- More on Pedestrian Killed at 19th and Quintara (Hoodline)
- Motorist Nearly Hits Pedestrian, then Attacks and Robs her (Hoodline)
- Suspect in BART Burglaries Arrested (SFBay)
- Muni Rider Beaten and Robbed of Laptop (SFBay)
- Person Killed on Caltrain Tracks in Gilroy (EastBayTimes)
- Testing New Bus for AC Transit Transbay Lines (EastBayTimes)
