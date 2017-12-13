Today’s Headlines

  • Mileage tax? Let’s see..many folks drive long distances each day because the cost of living forces them to live 90+ minutes away from their jobs. So, let’s charge them more. Oh, okay.
    Hey, Wiener…we are still waiting for your master subway plan for SF. It’s really up to you to produce something credible that will get people out of their cars for good, but we’re not seeing you do much.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    We have too much traffic. If you want less of something, you tax it. Simple.

  • John Murphy

    Letting the roads fall into disrepair isn’t really going to “charge them less” when their tires last less time, when their transmission goes, when bad pavement cause an accident.

    Who exactly do you think we should charge to maintain the road? The people who don’t drive long distances? What are you, some sort of socialist?

  • No, it’s not that simple. Taxing isn’t going to stop people from owning cars especially when the alternatives to getting around either suck or simply don’t exist. Also, have you asked yourself the reasons WHY there is so much traffic? Didn’t think so.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I’ve studied the question of why there is so much traffic, quite extensively in fact. Ask me anything.

    Mileage tax is basically equivalent to per-gallon tax in a world without electric cars. With electric cars we need a different solution. Also keep in mind that user fees on cars are currently near historic lows. In 1953 the gas tax was 6 cents per gallon, that’s 56 cents in today’s money. We just raised the tax from 30 to 42 cents, so it has been very low and continues to be below historical norms.

    Consider further that 50 years ago a typical driver would be lucky to get 15 MPG while today a new car can expect 32 MPG in mixed driving. So the tax collected per mile driven in California stands at about 35% of what it was half a century ago. This is obviously a problem, because the low price encourages more driving and underfunds maintenance activities.

    To get back to historical norms, we have to base the charges on miles driven and approximately triple them. 5 cents per mile would be just about right. In most civilized countries the taxes are closer to 10 cents per mile.

  • Most civilized countries also have amazing mass transit systems in place too. You forgot to add in the fact that today more people need to drive longer distances per day, especially in the uber-expensive Bay Area. You can’t disagree that 50 years ago the typical driver in the Bay Area drove far fewer miles than he would today.

  • joechoj

    Yes, but we also want less gasoline burnt. Seems like using both taxes would accomplish the twin objectives of reducing gas consumption and sprawl/congestion.

  • joechoj

    This makes some sense as it comes down to a usage fee that helps fund road maintenance, and charges heaviest users most. This is fair.

    Yet, the penalty for burning gas shouldn’t go away, since we’re trying to address carbon emissions.

    For me, we should start the VMT price to match current gas tax revenue levels (or actually increase it slightly, since it’s overdue for an increase); and the gas tax should start at zero but ratchet up annually in line with our 2030 & 2040 climate goals.

  • joechoj

    I agree with your larger point, but on this point you’re oversimplifying to the point of error:

    “Mileage tax is basically equivalent to per-gallon tax in a world without electric cars.”

    You’re missing the penalty that the gas tax imposes on those who buy inefficient cars, and the effect of driving the market toward more efficient consumption. Replacing the gas tax with a VMT-only system removes the biggest disincentive for people to buy gas guzzlers.

  • joechoj

    Your thinking doesn’t seem to account for where the money *should* come from to maintain the roads.

    No one likes paying for things, but if the drivers don’t pay for the roads, then who does? And why?

