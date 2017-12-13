Today’s Headlines
- A Backgrounder on Acting Mayor London Breed (Fox2)
- SF Reaches Deal on Haight McDonald’s Site (SFExaminer)
- Plans for Excelsior District Dollar Store (Socketsite)
- More on Second Bay Bridge Proposals (SFGate)
- More on Variable Parking Pricing (Quartz)
- California Moves Towards Mileage Tax (CBSLocal)
- More on BART Renewable Energy Plans (WindPowerMonthly)
- Another Bad Crash on Upper Market (Hoodline)
- Man Fatally Struck by VTA Train (EastBayTimes)
- San Mateo to Discuss Last-Mile Shuttle Services (Patch)
- SF’s Best Light Art (Curbed)
- Commentary: Officials Need to Step up on Homelessness (SFExaminer)
Join us tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7-9 p.m., at Dalva, near the 16th and Mission BART station, for the annual Streetsblog holiday party.