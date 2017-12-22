Today’s Headlines
- Anti-Encampment Boulders on the Hairball (SFChron)
- Haight Group Chimes in on McDonald’s Site Housing (Curbed)
- Makeover for Alice Chalmers Park (Hoodline)
- New Housing at 18th and Mission (SFChron)
- More on Positive Train Control Safety System (SFChron)
- 298 Lives Lost to Rail Safety System Delays (EastBayTimes)
- Repeal the New Gas Tax? (EastBayTimes, KQED)
- Self-Driving Car vs. Motorcyclist Collision in SF (Curbed)
- Short Reflections on the Salesforce Tower (Curbed)
- Beware of Icy Streets (Curbed, SFExaminer)
- Marin-Sonoma Support Toll Hike (MarinIJ)
- Riding BART as Life Lesson (HuffPost)
Streetsblog SF will be taking a holiday break. See you in the New Year!