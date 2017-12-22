Today’s Headlines

  • Anti-Encampment Boulders on the Hairball (SFChron)
  • Haight Group Chimes in on McDonald’s Site Housing (Curbed)
  • Makeover for Alice Chalmers Park (Hoodline)
  • New Housing at 18th and Mission (SFChron)
  • More on Positive Train Control Safety System (SFChron)
  • 298 Lives Lost to Rail Safety System Delays (EastBayTimes)
  • Repeal the New Gas Tax? (EastBayTimes, KQED)
  • Self-Driving Car vs. Motorcyclist Collision in SF (Curbed)
  • Short Reflections on the Salesforce Tower (Curbed)
  • Beware of Icy Streets (Curbed, SFExaminer)
  • Marin-Sonoma Support Toll Hike (MarinIJ)
  • Riding BART as Life Lesson (HuffPost)

Streetsblog SF will be taking a holiday break. See you in the New Year!