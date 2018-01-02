This Week: SFMTA Citizens Advisory, Women Bike SF Coffee Club, Urban Cycling 101

sblog_calendar_cookie

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Thursday SFMTA Citizens Advisory Committee. The 15-member Citizens’ Advisory Council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff and provides recommendations on various projects. Thursday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, SFMTA, 7th floor, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. If you’re new to riding, or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is an opportunity to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in San Francisco. Women Bike SF is an SF Bicycle Coalition program that aims to encourage and inspire more women, trans* and female-identified individuals to ride bikes with social events, rides and workshops. Friday, Jan. 5, 8-9 a.m., Duboce Park Cafe, Two Sanchez St., S.F.
  • Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop – UC Berkeley. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are open to the public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction (more info here). This fun workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Saturday, Jan. 6,  1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

This Week: Berkeley Bike Plan, Planning for Families, Women & Bikes

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Berkeley Bicycle Plan Update Open House. Come see the draft Berkeley Bicycle Plan. It includes recommendations for new and enhanced bike boulevards and improved crossings, downtown and UC campus area projects, including new protected bikeways, enhancements to the Ohlone Greenway, upgrades to existing bike lanes […]

This Week: Parking Permits, Women Bike SF, Oaklavia

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Wednesday: San Francisco’s Residential Parking Permit Community Workshop. The SFMTA is seeking public comment to update and (hopefully) improve San Francisco’s parking permit program. This is one of 11 workshops they are holding throughout the city. Once the public meetings are complete, staff will take recommendations to […]
sblog_calendar_cookie

This Week: Bike Civics, Excelsior Walk and Roll to School, SF Transit Riders Holiday Party

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday/tonight! Bike Civics: Make Yourself Heard. Bike Civics is a new series of advocacy workshops taught by Bike East Bay staff. You’ll learn how your local government works and what actions you can take to improve streets for bicycling in your neighborhood. First class is Monday/tonight!, Nov. 27, 6-8 […]

This Week: Burritos, Market Street Prototyping, Low Car(bon) Cities

By Roger Rudick |
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar: Monday tonight! Deliver Burritos by Bike with Burrito Project SF. The Burrito Project is a community-supported group that gets together on the last Monday of each month to make and deliver burritos to the homeless. Monday, tonight! Oct. 31, burritos assembled from 4-5:30 p.m., or join them at […]