This Week: SFMTA Citizens Advisory, Women Bike SF Coffee Club, Urban Cycling 101
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Thursday SFMTA Citizens Advisory Committee. The 15-member Citizens’ Advisory Council meets once a month to hear presentations from SFMTA staff and provides recommendations on various projects. Thursday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, SFMTA, 7th floor, 1 South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Friday Women Bike SF Coffee Club. If you’re new to riding, or interested but haven’t gotten rolling yet, this is an opportunity to find riding buddies and answer some of your questions about biking in San Francisco. Women Bike SF is an SF Bicycle Coalition program that aims to encourage and inspire more women, trans* and female-identified individuals to ride bikes with social events, rides and workshops. Friday, Jan. 5, 8-9 a.m., Duboce Park Cafe, Two Sanchez St., S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop – UC Berkeley. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are open to the public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction (more info here). This fun workshop is taught by an instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line