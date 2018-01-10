Today’s Headlines
- Plans to Calm Eddy Street (Hoodline)
- More on Decline in Traffic Deaths in SF and NYC (Newsweek)
- Jump Bikes Gets Permit (TechCrunch)
- Supes Disgusted by 16th Street BART (SFBay)
- Kim Calls for More Money for Sidewalk Cleanup (SFExaminer)
- Oakland’s ‘Safe Haven’ Site (EastBayTimes)
- AC Transit Director Fined (EastBayTimes, KQED)
- Teen Robbed on Muni Bus (Hoodline)
- More Salesforce Tower Impressions (Curbed)
- More on Regional Measure 3 (SFChron)
- More on Proposed Gasoline-Powered Car Ban (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: SMART Train Spends too Much (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA