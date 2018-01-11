Today’s Headlines

  • Pedestrian Seriously Injured at Potrero Ave and Division (Hoodline)
  • Armored Car Drives Down Bike Lane, Crashes Into Tree (SFGate)
  • Mixed Use Housing to Replace Outer Sunset Gas Station (Hoodline)
  • More on E-Bike Shares (Hoodline)
  • More on Regional Measure Three (SFGate, MarinIJ)
  • Suit over Waterfront Height Limits (SFExaminer)
  • Water Conservation in Salesforce Tower (SFChron)
  • Couple Sues to Win Back Presidio Terrace Street (Curbed)
  • Mountain View Mayor Talks Housing and Transit (MercNews)
  • ‘Whale Mouth’ Car Wash Would Disrupt San Bruno’s Aesthetic? (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Haight-Ashbury Welcomes Housing on McDonald’s Site (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Mass Transit, Not Self-Driving Cars, Key to Keeping Economy Moving (EastBayTimes)

