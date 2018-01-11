Today’s Headlines

Pedestrian Seriously Injured at Potrero Ave and Division (Hoodline)

Armored Car Drives Down Bike Lane, Crashes Into Tree (SFGate)

Mixed Use Housing to Replace Outer Sunset Gas Station (Hoodline)

More on E-Bike Shares (Hoodline)

More on Regional Measure Three (SFGate, MarinIJ)

Suit over Waterfront Height Limits (SFExaminer)

Water Conservation in Salesforce Tower (SFChron)

Couple Sues to Win Back Presidio Terrace Street (Curbed)

Mountain View Mayor Talks Housing and Transit (MercNews)

‘Whale Mouth’ Car Wash Would Disrupt San Bruno’s Aesthetic? (Curbed)

Commentary: Haight-Ashbury Welcomes Housing on McDonald’s Site (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Mass Transit, Not Self-Driving Cars, Key to Keeping Economy Moving (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA