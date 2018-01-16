This Week: Alameda County Bike Plan, GHG Reductions, Oakland Bike and Ped Advisory Committee
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday/tonight! Unincorporated Alameda County Bike Plan Meeting #1. Alameda County Public Works is updating the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan for unincorporated areas. The plan will include strategies to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety; increase access to work, school, shopping, recreation, and transit; and facilitate more walking and biking. Tuesday/tonight! Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m.-8:30, San Lorenzo Library, 395 Paseo Grande, San Lorenzo,
- Wednesday Higher Targets for Reducing Emissions from Driving. The California Air Resources Board is exploring higher targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from driving. Achieving the desired 18 percent per-capita reductions means planning for growth closer to transit and a further shift in investment toward non-automobile travel modes. What impacts will these new targets have on planning in California’s metropolitan areas? Wednesday, Jan. 17, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. The BPAC’s job is to review and advise on proposed projects for Transportation Development Act Article 3 funding and provide input to staff on the expenditure of Measure B Bicycle & Pedestrian pass-through funds, the implementation of the Bicycle Master Plan, the Pedestrian Master Plan, and other related plans. Open to the public. Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m., Oakland City Hall, Hearing Room 4 (upstairs), 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland.
- Thursday Wildlife of Tamalpais at the Marin Museum of Bicycling. If you ride or hike on Mt Tam, you may have noticed motion-activated wildlife cameras, and wondered who put them there and how the information is used. Meet Janet Klein (MMWD) Lisette Arellano (One Tam) and Gina Farr (Project Coyote) and find out. These three presenters will share updates about One Tam’s work to study and support wildlife, insights from the Wildlife Camera project, and tips on living alongside coyotes and our other wild neighbors. Thursday, Jan. 18, 7–8:30 p.m, Marin Museum of Bicycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax.
- Saturday Girls Riding Club New Year’s Ride. Rides are for 4th to 9th graders and this one will wind through the Presidio following a trail of clues, puzzles, games, crafts, and even a mad lib. The club will provide bikes (and helmets, if needed) for all riders. Girls Riding Club (GRC) started in 2015 to get more girls riding and exploring by bike. It’s a chance to meet other enthusiastic bikers and have a good time. Saturday, Jan. 20, 10-2 p.m., Presidio Community YMCA Letterman Gym, 1152 Gorgas Ave. Please RSVP to malay@ybike.org by Wednesday, Jan. 17.
- Sunday Community Cruise: Protected Lanes. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition will be sponsoring this ride/tour of San Francisco’s busiest and best bicycle infrastructure and discussing the way in which access to affordable transportation creates opportunities for communities. All skill levels welcome, no riders will be left behind. Please bring: your bike, a helmet, water, snacks and a lock. Sunday, Jan. 21, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Chan Kaajal Park, 3100 17th Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line