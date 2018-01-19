Look for New BART Train for the Evening Commute

Anybody see the shiny new train cars?

BART parked a new car from its "Fleet of the Future" at Warm Springs Station when it opened. But the new trains haven't been available for customers to ride--until today. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
BART parked a new car from its "Fleet of the Future" at Warm Springs Station when it opened. But the new trains haven't been available for customers to ride--until today. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

It took a while, but BART’s “Fleet of the Future” is about to become, well, the train of today.

Back in March of 2016 the first new blue-and-white BART trains started making their way by flatbed truck from the factory in Plattsburgh, NY to the Bay Area to begin performance testing. The first cars arrived at BART’s Hayward facility a month later. And the public got to look at the new train cars in October of 2016, when they were displayed at MacArthur Station in Oakland.

They were supposed to go into service several months ago. But thanks to delays and some problems clearing testing with state regulators, the trains haven’t been available to the riding public…until now. From BART’s release:

We’ve been given the go-ahead to put our new Fleet of the Future cars into service. That approval came from the California Public Utilities Commission Wednesday night after a comprehensive testing process. You can expect to see the first train in service as early as Friday afternoon. This is exciting news for BART and our riders as it allows us to move forward with replacing the oldest big-city fleet in the nation. The new cars will offer BART passengers a quieter and more comfortable ride while expanding our capacity. Perhaps you’ll be one of the lucky ones to ride it. What a surprise it will be when it pulls up at the platform!

The new trains should be much quieter, with a more standard, conical wheel design that causes less friction between the wheels and the rails (in other words, it should eliminate the otherworldly howling noise from today’s BART trains). The new cars should also mean fewer breakdowns and fewer of those maddening electrical faults.

Of course, the new trains are part of a system–and ongoing improvements to track-side electrical systems and rail replacement should make BART more robust and reliable (and did we mention quieter?). It will be years until the full contingent of 775 new cars is here and running, although now that state regulators have approved the first set, the rest of the batch will get into service much more quickly (in theory). Currently, BART has 10 more cars at its yard; once they’re certified, they too will join the fleet for passenger service, according to the BART release. Additional cars will start being shipped from the factory in February.

The timeline for getting the new cars into service. Image: BART
The timeline for getting the new cars into service. Image: BART

“Thrilled that the first new BART cars will begin carrying BART riders tomorrow! Huge improvements in the new cars,” wrote BART director Rebecca Saltzman, in a Facebook post about the news. “My favorite is three doors instead of two for quicker loading and spreading people throughout the cars.”

Somehow this thyristor pack, which should be able to handle 3x the voltage it should ever encounter in the BART system, is getting fried. Photo: Streetsblog.
A fried thyristor pack from one of BART’s 40-year-old rail cars. The failure of these little units has caused major delays on the BART system. With luck, the new trains will see fewer problems such as this. Photo: Streetsblog.

If you get a chance to ride the new cars, please post about the experience. What do you like, what don’t you like, and what would you like to see altered on future train orders?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New BART Cars on the Way

By Roger Rudick |
As regular riders are aware, BART trains are quite old. Some have been running for more than 40 years, and date back to when the BART system first started operations in 1973. And although additional cars were purchased in the 1980s and 90s, the average age of a BART train is 30 years. Of course, […]
Photo: MTC

Opening Date Set for BART Warm Springs Extension

By Roger Rudick |
Life for commuters heading north from Warm Springs and South Fremont is about to get a little easier. After months of delay and glitches, it looks as if BART finally has its extension ready to roll. It announced the opening date, March 25. From BART’s official announcement: BART’s Warm Springs Extension will open for service […]

Today’s Headlines

By Bryan Goebel |
Former BART Officer Arrested on Murder Charges; More Protests Planned (Merc, SFGate) Looming Deficit has BART Looking at Service Cuts, Fare Increases (SFGate)  And the Lean Budget Times Extend to All Transit Agencies, Including Sacramento (Sac Bee) Google Maps Visualize Transit Lines (The Transport Politic) Shovel-Ready Mass Transit: The Nation Talks to a Chicago Transit […]

BART Bicycle Accessibility Task Force Meeting

By Aaron Bialick |
From EBBC: On the agenda are: BART’s new rail car designs Bicycle Access plans for BART Stations 19th Street BART Station update Dublin/Pleasanton Hacienda Bike Share Bike Station signage Open to the public. Please join the BBATF Mtg with your good ideas for making BART the most bike-friendly transit agency in the country.

Today’s Headlines

By Bryan Goebel |
New York’s Schumer Supports $5 Billion More for Transit in Stimulus (NYT) Stimulus for the ‘Next American Dream’ (SF Gate) Auto Industry to Court Obama Adminstration, Barbara Boxer at DC Car Show (Detroit News) BART Deal to Provide WiFi Systemwide for $30 a Month, $300 a Year (SF Gate, CNET) Parking Fees Go Up Today […]

Today’s Headlines

By Roger Rudick |
Power Trouble Delays BART Fremont Line this Morning (SFGate, CBSLocal) $500 Million for New Bay Area Trains Buses and Ferries (InsideBayArea) Officials say Transit Ready for Super Bowl Party (SFGate) More on Cost of Super Bowl Party to Transit and other SF Services (SFWeekly) And a Little More Snark About Super Bowl Party Costs (SFWeekly) […]