Filmmaker Documents Women’s March in 360: Politics and Protest in the Public Realm

Saturday's Women's March on Market Street. Photo: Gary Yost
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Demonstrations were held in San Francisco, Oakland, elsewhere in the Bay Area, and around the country on Saturday to demand equity and respect for women’s right. It was a great example of streets and other public spaces being used for discourse, protest, and demands for justice.

Filmmaker Gary Yost produced this 14-minute short doc, embedded below, about the Women’s March in San Francisco to give people a direct experience of what it was like to be there.

The doc was shot with a 360-degree camera, to give an immersive experience. “The best way to view it,” explained Yost, is with a Google cardboard-style virtual reality headset “…so that you can be directly inside the scene as a participant.” However, it can also be viewed in a browser. Yost suggests Google Chrome for the best results.

