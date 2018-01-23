Today’s Headlines
- Problems with New BART Train (NBCBayArea, KTVU, BizTimes)
- Praise for new BART Cars (SFWeekly)
- Judge Dismisses BART from Homeless Lawsuit (SFExaminer)
- UN Investigator Appalled by Bay Area Homeless Situation (Curbed)
- Developer’s Affordable Housing Plans (MissionLocal)
- SF’s Modular Housing Plans (SFChron)
- Mortgages and Bay Area Housing Prices (BizTimes)
- Updated Map of High Rises Going Up in SF (Curbed)
- More on Saturday’s Castro Car Crash on Sidewalk (Hoodline)
- Taxis Ousted from San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Lobbyist Argues Against Bridge Toll Hike (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA