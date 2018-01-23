Today’s Headlines

Problems with New BART Train (NBCBayArea, KTVU, BizTimes)

Praise for new BART Cars (SFWeekly)

Judge Dismisses BART from Homeless Lawsuit (SFExaminer)

UN Investigator Appalled by Bay Area Homeless Situation (Curbed)

Developer’s Affordable Housing Plans (MissionLocal)

SF’s Modular Housing Plans (SFChron)

Mortgages and Bay Area Housing Prices (BizTimes)

Updated Map of High Rises Going Up in SF (Curbed)

More on Saturday’s Castro Car Crash on Sidewalk (Hoodline)

Taxis Ousted from San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Lobbyist Argues Against Bridge Toll Hike (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA