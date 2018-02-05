Today’s Headlines

  • New BART Train Back in Shop (SFGate)
  • More Impressions of New BART Cars (SFGate)
  • More on SMART Train Exceeding Ridership Projections (SFGate)
  • Options for San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)
  • El Camino Real BRT Shelved (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Hits Multiple Pedestrians and Cars Sunday Night (SFWeekly)
  • DUI Campaign Naps 307 Motorists (SFChron)
  • Driverless Cars Face off in Court (KQEDEastBayTimes)
  • Results of 8th Ave. ‘Neighborway Meeting’ (Hoodline)
  • Mixed Use at 17th and Mission (Hoodline)
  • Plan to Turn Moscone Garage into Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bullet Train Audit Can Help (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA