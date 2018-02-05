Today’s Headlines
- New BART Train Back in Shop (SFGate)
- More Impressions of New BART Cars (SFGate)
- More on SMART Train Exceeding Ridership Projections (SFGate)
- Options for San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)
- El Camino Real BRT Shelved (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Hits Multiple Pedestrians and Cars Sunday Night (SFWeekly)
- DUI Campaign Naps 307 Motorists (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars Face off in Court (KQED, EastBayTimes)
- Results of 8th Ave. ‘Neighborway Meeting’ (Hoodline)
- Mixed Use at 17th and Mission (Hoodline)
- Plan to Turn Moscone Garage into Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bullet Train Audit Can Help (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA