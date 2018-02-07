Today’s Headlines

  • SF is World’s 5th Most Congested City (Curbed, SFGate)
  • Vouchers for Chinatown Shops Hurt by Central Subway (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Owes German App Developer $300k (SFExaminer)
  • Taxi Stand Moved to Make Way for SMART Extension (MarinIJ)
  • More on San Rafael Bridge Bike/Ped Lane (KQED)
  • Plans for Golden Gate Park Tennis Center (SFGate)
  • Cow Hollow Shops Struggle (SFChron)
  • Navigation Centers Approved for Caltrans Sites (SFExaminer)
  • More on Plans for Moscone Center Garage (SFExaminer)
  • New SROs over SoMa Building (Hoodline)
  • Albany to Calm Washington Avenue (EastBayTimes)
  • Rail Safety Tech Not Due until 2020 (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Mario Tanev

    The congestion rankings don’t seem very trustworthy to me. Jakarta and Istanbul have magnitudes worse traffic than the SF Bay Area, and that’s just cities I’ve been to that happened to lack sufficient public transit infrastructure. It regularly takes 3 hours to traverse 20km. Compared to that, SF Bay Area traffic is smooth.