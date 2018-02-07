Today’s Headlines

SF is World’s 5th Most Congested City (Curbed, SFGate)

Vouchers for Chinatown Shops Hurt by Central Subway (SFExaminer)

SFMTA Owes German App Developer $300k (SFExaminer)

Taxi Stand Moved to Make Way for SMART Extension (MarinIJ)

More on San Rafael Bridge Bike/Ped Lane (KQED)

Plans for Golden Gate Park Tennis Center (SFGate)

Cow Hollow Shops Struggle (SFChron)

Navigation Centers Approved for Caltrans Sites (SFExaminer)

More on Plans for Moscone Center Garage (SFExaminer)

New SROs over SoMa Building (Hoodline)

Albany to Calm Washington Avenue (EastBayTimes)

Rail Safety Tech Not Due until 2020 (SFChron)

