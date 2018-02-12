This Week: Better Market, Jobs for the Homeless, Diversity in Planning

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! An Inside Look at Better Market Street. Join the SF Transit Riders for a look at the plan for a Better Market Street, which includes transit, bicycle, and pedestrian priority to promote a more vibrant community space. They’ll have folks from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA presenting the current design proposals, which are the result of years of planning and outreach. Monday/tonight!, Feb. 12, 6:30-8 p.m., San Francisco Transit Riders, Regus Suite 100, 795 Folsom Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Finding Jobs for the Homeless. Workforce development and employment-based practices can help end homelessness, especially if it complements housing efforts. Learn how this is being accomplished in San Francisco. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, SF.
  • Thursday  Diversity in Planning. Staff and managers at planning departments are rarely as diverse as the cities for which they plan. Why does this say about the profession and its ability to plan for diverse urban areas? Dive into this important topic with SPUR. Thursday, Feb. 15, 12:30, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Thursday SFBC Service Station. SFBC Bicycle Ambassadors will be out on the street, at Tiffany Ave & Valencia St, to warm your commute and give you the latest on their work. Stop by for a snack and sign a petition. Thursday, Feb. 15, 5-7 p.m., Tiffany Wiggle, Duncan St & Valencia, S.F.
  • Thursday Oakland’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) was established to advise the Oakland City Council on programs and projects related to walking and bicycling. Thursday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m., Oakland City Hall, Hearing Room 4 (upstairs), 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland.
  • Saturday Traffic Skills 101. Looking to get comfortable riding in San Francisco? Join SFBC for a two-hour course covering all you need to know for biking in your community. This is the perfect class for anyone already riding to hone their skills, or for people interested in riding but who are intimidated by urban traffic. This comprehensive course uses the curriculum of the League of American Bicyclists and completion of this classroom session will allow you to take part in a future on-road class. Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m., Bayview Hunters Point YMCA, 1601 Lane Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Walk SF Explores Privately-owned Public Open Spaces (POPOS). Join Walk San Francisco for a two-mile exploration of more than a dozen POPOS spaces created to give San Franciscans more space to relax and catch a break. Natalie Burdick, former Walk San Francisco’s Outreach Director, will lead a two-mile exploration of more than a dozen POPOS in the Financial and SOMA districts. Sunday, Feb. 18, 10–12:30 p.m., Redwood Park (corner of Clay and Leidessdorff), S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line

