Today’s Headlines

More Transbay Transit Center Delays? (BizTimes)

Objections to Berkeley BART Fence (SFGate)

Cleaning up BART (SFChron)

Update on BART Silicon Valley Extension (EastBayTimes)

BART Arrests (EastBayTimes)

SF Willing to Tax Itself for Better Caltrain (EastBayTimes)

SF Sues California Over Uber/Lyft Business Registration Law (Curbed)

Threatening Note Left at Homeless Encampment (SFExaminer)

Pedestrian Killed in San Carlos (EastBayTimes)

SMART Train vs. Balloon (MarinIJ)

Commentary: SF Supports Better Transit (SFExaminer)

Commentary: SB 827 Key to TOD (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA