This Week: State Rail Plan, Reinventing Public Housing, SoMa Committee

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday today! The State Rail Plan. In the fall of 2017, California released its State Rail Plan, a strategic vision that provides an innovative framework for our rail network over the next two decades with the goal of creating a state-of-the-art rail system by 2040. Join SPUR as they explore the plan to learn more about its vision, how it supports the intermodal connections at Diridon Station and how it might change the future of travel throughout California. Co-presented by the Mineta Transportation Institute. Tuesday, today!, Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Tuesday today! Reinventing Public Housing. San Francisco’s public housing has been the victim of neglected maintenance, a lack of supportive services and flaws in design. However, recent innovative steps to revitalize these developments have proven highly successful and offer lessons for architects and designers to learn from as they work on public housing projects around the country. Come examine the design strategies that contribute to safety, social cohesion and family well-being while building and supporting a healthy community. Tuesday, today!, Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday tonight! Bike Coalition SoMa Committee. With projects on Townsend, Fifth, Folsom and Howard streets all entering crucial planning phase, 2018 is a particularly exciting year. Now will be the time to organize around these projects and make sure that we win the protected bike lanes needed to keep all people biking safe in SoMa — one of our busiest neighborhoods. Tuesday, tonight!, Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market St., S.F.
  • Wednesday San Pablo Avenue Organizing Meeting. Join Bike East Bay supporters in your neighborhood to learn about options for bikeways and transit on San Pablo Avenue. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-7 p.m., 3645 San Pablo Avenue, Lanesplitter Pizza, Emeryville.
  • Wednesday A.C.T. Bike to the Theater Night/Vietgone. Come out to this night of theater that’s specifically for people who bike. A hit off-Broadway and at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Vietgone is a modern twist on the classic story of boy meets girl. In this comedy, three young Vietnamese immigrants leave a war-torn country for an eye-opening journey across the bewildering and foreign landscape of 1970s America. Wednesday, Feb. 21,  7:30-10 p.m., ACT Theater – Strand, 1127 Market St., S.F.
  • Thursday The Future of Ferries. San Francisco Bay has been served by ferries for over 150 years. Although the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges impacted ferry travel in the latter half of the 20th century, extreme congestion heading to and from San Francisco has led to a resurgence in water-based transit. Hear about the current state of ferries and the ideas that are afloat for the future. Thursday, Feb. 22, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Community Cruise: Protected Lanes. In the fourth installment of SFBC’s ‘Community Cruise’ partnership with ¡PODER!, they’ll be visiting San Francisco’s best bicycle infrastructure and discussing the way in which access to affordable transportation creates opportunities for communities. Sunday, Feb. 25, 1:30 -4:30 p.m., Chan Kaajal Park, 3100 17th Street, S.F.

