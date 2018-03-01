Today’s Headlines
- BART Fare Beater Crackdown Begins (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Mayoral Candidates Debate Transit, Housing, etc (SFChron)
- Transit Agency Tracks Tech Buses (SFChron)
- ‘Worst’ of Stanely Robert’s ‘People Behaving Badly’ (SFGate)
- Compromises on State Housing Density Bill (Hoodline)
- Opposition to El Cerrito Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Union City to Divert Transit Funding to Build More Road (EastBayTimes)
- Family Campaigns for Pedestrian Safety (Berkeleyside)
- LimeBikes Hit the East Bay (Berkeleyside)
- Alameda Seeks Comment on LimeBikes (EastBayTimes)
- Albany’s Bus Stop Parklet (EastBayTimes)
- Musk can ‘Probably’ Build 2nd Transbay for 1/10th Cost (MarketWatch)
