Today’s Headlines

Muni Testing Three-Car Trains (Hoodline)

More on Debate over Transit Housing Bill (EastBayTimes)

Milpitas and Berryessa BART Station Dates Slip Again (EastBayTimes)

Rapper Takes BART (EastBayTimes)

Fruitvale’s ‘Cycles of Change’ (Hoodline)

Bike Share Chaos (SFChron)

What Uber/Lyft Drivers Really Earn (SFChron)

Uber and Lyft Add Healthcare Transportation (SFExaminer)

Amtrak Capital Corridor Delayed by Freight Derailment (SFGate)

Pedestrian Killed at 5th Street Onramp (SFExaminer)

Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest Winner (MassTransit)

Commentary: Chariot Should Compete with the Bus (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA