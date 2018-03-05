Today’s Headlines

  • Muni Testing Three-Car Trains (Hoodline)
  • More on Debate over Transit Housing Bill (EastBayTimes)
  • Milpitas and Berryessa BART Station Dates Slip Again (EastBayTimes)
  • Rapper Takes BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Fruitvale’s ‘Cycles of Change’ (Hoodline)
  • Bike Share Chaos (SFChron)
  • What Uber/Lyft Drivers Really Earn (SFChron)
  • Uber and Lyft Add Healthcare Transportation (SFExaminer)
  • Amtrak Capital Corridor Delayed by Freight Derailment (SFGate)
  • Pedestrian Killed at 5th Street Onramp (SFExaminer)
  • Cable Car Bell Ringing Contest Winner (MassTransit)
  • Commentary: Chariot Should Compete with the Bus (SFExaminer)

  • mx

    “Muni Testing Three-Car Trains”

    Let’s just fire up the ol’ Streetsblog search, shall we?

    Sep 23, 2013: Muni Metro to Launch Double-Train Loading, Three-Car Trains in October

    Feb 7, 2017: Arriving soon: Three-car N-Judah trains

    How many years are we supposed to tolerate being lied to by SFMTA?

  • Jeffrey Baker

    I think we did get double berthing at Embarcadero, inbound AM peak only. But the rest of it is lies, yeah. Forever.