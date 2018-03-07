Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Approves Completion of 8th Street Protected Bike Lane (SFExaminer)
- Cargo Way Bike Lane Gets Repairs (Kron4)
- Mayoral Candidates on Housing and Transit Corridors (Curbed)
- Closing Part of Civic Center Station Permanently (SFGate)
- Housing Costs Drive People to Sleep in Vehicles (Curbed)
- More on Mission Rock Affordable Housing (SFBay)
- More on Call for Uber/Lyft Tax (SFExaminer)
- Uber Workers to Test Robot Taxi Service (SFChron)
- Jane Kim’s Street Cleaning Plan (SFChron)
- Pit Stop Program Aims to Keep Sidewalks Free of… (SFWeekly)
- More on ‘Early Days’ Statue Removal (Hoodline)
- Commentary: SF Still Adding Far More Jobs than Housing (SFExaminer)
