Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Approves Completion of 8th Street Protected Bike Lane (SFExaminer)
  • Cargo Way Bike Lane Gets Repairs (Kron4)
  • Mayoral Candidates on Housing and Transit Corridors (Curbed)
  • Closing Part of Civic Center Station Permanently (SFGate)
  • Housing Costs Drive People to Sleep in Vehicles (Curbed)
  • More on Mission Rock Affordable Housing (SFBay)
  • More on Call for Uber/Lyft Tax (SFExaminer)
  • Uber Workers to Test Robot Taxi Service (SFChron)
  • Jane Kim’s Street Cleaning Plan (SFChron)
  • Pit Stop Program Aims to Keep Sidewalks Free of… (SFWeekly)
  • More on ‘Early Days’ Statue Removal (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: SF Still Adding Far More Jobs than Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Mario Tanev

    I used to be skeptical about any taxes/fees imposed on Uber/Lyft that were not also imposed on private vehicles. I still am and I think congestion pricing for all (potentially with credits for low income users) is the right way to solve the problem.

    However, studies now overwhelmingly show that Uber/Lyft increase auto travel and as every bicyclist & pedestrian knows, flagrantly violate rules and endanger vulnerable users. I thus support the Uber/Lyft taxes. The city should tax them and use the collected revenue to improve public transit, street safety, increase overall enforcement of traffic laws and create infrastructure to better manage TNCs (i.e. designated drop-off/pick-up zones).