Today’s Headlines

SFMTA Approves Completion of 8th Street Protected Bike Lane (SFExaminer)

Cargo Way Bike Lane Gets Repairs (Kron4)

Mayoral Candidates on Housing and Transit Corridors (Curbed)

Closing Part of Civic Center Station Permanently (SFGate)

Housing Costs Drive People to Sleep in Vehicles (Curbed)

More on Mission Rock Affordable Housing (SFBay)

More on Call for Uber/Lyft Tax (SFExaminer)

Uber Workers to Test Robot Taxi Service (SFChron)

Jane Kim’s Street Cleaning Plan (SFChron)

Pit Stop Program Aims to Keep Sidewalks Free of… (SFWeekly)

More on ‘Early Days’ Statue Removal (Hoodline)

Commentary: SF Still Adding Far More Jobs than Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA