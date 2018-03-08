Today’s Headlines

  • Chase Center Muni Platform Plans (SFBay)
  • Bike and Scooter Share Boom (CBSLocal)
  • Mayor Farrell Wants SF Autonomous Car Safety Tests (SFExaminer)
  • Bay Area Faces Sinking Shoreline (SFChron)
  • More on 8th Street Protected Lane Extension (Hoodline)
  • More on Vision Zero Fire Trucks (SFExaminer)
  • More on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
  • Pedestrian Hit in SoMa (Hoodline)
  • On the Hallidie Building (Curbed)
  • Berkeley Named Third Best Place to Live (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Oakland Road Diets Working (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Start 2nd BART Tube Now (SFChron)

