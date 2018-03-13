Today’s Headlines

Peskin Threatens to Sue over Wiener’s Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Beacon)

Regional Measure 3, and Other Things, on June Ballot (SFChron, MarinIJ)

Moscone Center Expansion Update (SFBay)

More on Transbay Transit Center Opening Date (Curbed, Hoodline)

Brown Invites Trump to Tour HSR (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

More on High Speed Rail (Curbed)

Pedestrian Hit at Baker & California (Hoodline)

Q&A on San Francisco’s Trashy Streets (SFChron)

Food Trucks for Mission Parking Lot? (Hoodline)

Commentary: Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: Stop Saying “No” to More Density (SFExaminer)

Commentary: VTA Sends Wrong Message with New Offices (EastBayTimes)

