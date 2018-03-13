Today’s Headlines
- Peskin Threatens to Sue over Wiener’s Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Beacon)
- Regional Measure 3, and Other Things, on June Ballot (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Moscone Center Expansion Update (SFBay)
- More on Transbay Transit Center Opening Date (Curbed, Hoodline)
- Brown Invites Trump to Tour HSR (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on High Speed Rail (Curbed)
- Pedestrian Hit at Baker & California (Hoodline)
- Q&A on San Francisco’s Trashy Streets (SFChron)
- Food Trucks for Mission Parking Lot? (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: Stop Saying “No” to More Density (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: VTA Sends Wrong Message with New Offices (EastBayTimes)
