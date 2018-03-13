Today’s Headlines

  • Peskin Threatens to Sue over Wiener’s Housing Bill (SFExaminer, Beacon)
  • Regional Measure 3, and Other Things, on June Ballot (SFChronMarinIJ)
  • Moscone Center Expansion Update (SFBay)
  • More on Transbay Transit Center Opening Date (Curbed, Hoodline)
  • Brown Invites Trump to Tour HSR (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on High Speed Rail (Curbed)
  • Pedestrian Hit at Baker & California (Hoodline)
  • Q&A on San Francisco’s Trashy Streets (SFChron)
  • Food Trucks for Mission Parking Lot? (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Build Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Stop Saying “No” to More Density (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: VTA Sends Wrong Message with New Offices (EastBayTimes)

