Today’s Headlines
- Are AVs Putting Pedestrians and Cyclists at Risk? (Curbed)
- More on Uber Tempe Crash (SFChron, Curbed)
- BART Delays/Fire at 24th & Mission (SFGate, SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
- Posey Tube Reopens (SFBay)
- Forum on New San Rafael Transit Hub (MarinIJ)
- 28 Units Plus Sidewalk Improvements for Octavia (Hoodline)
- City to Aid Businesses Hit by North Beach Fire (Hoodline)
- Contrasts in SF Renewal and Decay (SFChron)
- Lime Bike Scooters (SFBay)
- Cable Car Carpenters (SFChron)
- Commentary: RM3 is Flawed, but Necessary (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates HSR (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA