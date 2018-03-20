Today’s Headlines

Are AVs Putting Pedestrians and Cyclists at Risk? (Curbed)

More on Uber Tempe Crash (SFChron, Curbed)

BART Delays/Fire at 24th & Mission (SFGate, SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)

Posey Tube Reopens (SFBay)

Forum on New San Rafael Transit Hub (MarinIJ)

28 Units Plus Sidewalk Improvements for Octavia (Hoodline)

City to Aid Businesses Hit by North Beach Fire (Hoodline)

Contrasts in SF Renewal and Decay (SFChron)

Lime Bike Scooters (SFBay)

Cable Car Carpenters (SFChron)

Commentary: RM3 is Flawed, but Necessary (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates HSR (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA