Today’s Headlines

More on Uber Pedestrian Death (SFChron, EastBayTimes, NYTimes)

Transbay Transit Center Opening Pushed Back to August (SFGate)

More Details on Yesterday’s BART Delays (SFGate)

N-Judah Riders to See More Frequent Trains (SFExaminer)

More on Money for Seawall Repair (Curbed)

Mayoral Candidates Plans for Homeless (Curbed)

Mill Valley to Study Single-lane Configuration of Miller Road (MarinIJ)

Transamerica Pyramid Won’t Remove Trees (Hoodline)

Faces of BART (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Don’t Stall AVs Because of a ‘Mishap’ (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: HSR’s Moving Target (SFChron)

Commentary: Housing Legislation can Make a Difference (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA