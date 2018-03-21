Today’s Headlines

  • More on Uber Pedestrian Death (SFChronEastBayTimes, NYTimes)
  • Transbay Transit Center Opening Pushed Back to August (SFGate)
  • More Details on Yesterday’s BART Delays (SFGate)
  • N-Judah Riders to See More Frequent Trains (SFExaminer)
  • More on Money for Seawall Repair (Curbed)
  • Mayoral Candidates Plans for Homeless (Curbed)
  • Mill Valley to Study Single-lane Configuration of Miller Road (MarinIJ)
  • Transamerica Pyramid Won’t Remove Trees (Hoodline)
  • Faces of BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Don’t Stall AVs Because of a ‘Mishap’ (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: HSR’s Moving Target (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Housing Legislation can Make a Difference (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    Running Ns every 4 minutes, which would not be necessary if they ran 3 car trains, means lower service levels on the other 4 lines. If Muni could sustain a train every 2 minutes, what we see is N,K,N,L,N,M,N,J,N,K. That means each of the other lines has a 16 minute wait. Perhaps the SFMTA Board members should spend some time at Embarcadero in evening rush watching what actually occurs. And they should wear bright vests identifying themselves to riders in order to encourage input.